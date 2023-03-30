Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

COWPENS, S.C. (WSPA) – A man is wanted following a traffic stop Wednesday afternoon in Cowpens.

According to the Cowpens Police Department, officers attempted a traffic stop on Foster Street.

Officers said Kamron Mathis ran from the scene.

Cowpens Elementary School was placed on “secure” mode at 1:51 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, according to the Spartanburg School District 3. The mode was lifted at 2:05 p.m.

However, officers are still looking for Mathis.

Mathis is wanted for possession with intent to distribute mth, possession with intent within 1/2 mile of a school and possession of SCHED I-II.