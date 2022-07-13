OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Investigators are looking for the person who robbed a business near Seneca in early July.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said the armed robbery happened at the Advance America on BILO Place just west of Seneca on July 2.

Deputies said a man threw a bag at an employee and demanded that it be filled. Once the employee put money into the bag, the man ran from the store.

Investigators said that while the man did not pull out a weapon but was reaching into his pants the entire time, causing employees to believe he had a weapon.

The sheriff’s office described the man as six feet tall with a slender build wearing a dark blue or black hooded sweatshirt with a white mask, blue surgical gloves, blue khaki pants, and tan work boots.

The man was believed to be driving a black 2013-2015 Nissan Sentra with no visible license plate.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office at 864-718-1052.