Man wanted for hitting deputy with vehicle, leading them on chase in Henderson Co., sheriff’s office says

HENDERSON CO., NC (WSPA) – The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a wanted man they say hit a deputy with a car before leading them on a chase.

Deputies said they responded to a disturbance in the Fletcher area Thursday evening when they found 31-year-old James Robert Boone of Marshall, North Carolina in his vehicle.

The sheriff’s office said they determined that Boone had an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

When officers attempted to arrest Boone, they say he drove away, hitting an officer with his vehicle.

The officer was not hurt, according to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies then chased Boone’s vehicle into Buncombe County and on to Interstate 40.

The sheriff’s office said they eventually called off the chase due to Boone’s reckless driving.

Boone is currently wanted for Felony Assault with a Deadly Weapon on a Government Official, Felony Flee to Elude Arrest, Resisting Public Officer, and Misdemeanor Assault on a Government Official.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office at 828-697-4911.