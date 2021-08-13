Man wanted for July murder in Rutherford Co. arrested in Florida

RUTHERFORD CO., NC (WSPA) – Deputies say a man wanted in connection with a July murder in Rutherford County has been arrested in Florida.

According to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, Andrew Franklin Hodge was arrested Friday and will soon be extradited back to North Carolina.

Hodge was wanted in connection with the shooting death of 33-year-old Thomas Liebel on July 27.

Deputies said the shooting happened on Candy Turf in the area of Forest City.

Warrants were later issued for the arrest of Hodge on charges of Murder and Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling.