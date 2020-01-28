Man wanted for killing father in Greenville Co. killed self in Ohio, deputies say

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies say a man suspected of killing his father in Greenville County Friday has been found dead of an apparent suicide in Ohio.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Mendel Drive around 6:30am Friday where they found the body of 61-year-old Steven Griesinger.

According to the sheriff’s office, 22-year-old Kyle Louis Griesinger shot and killed his father before stealing his father’s pickup truck.

Deputies said Kyle Griesinger was found dead from an apparent suicide Tuesday morning inside the truck in Norwood, Ohio.

He had been wanted on charges of Murder and Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime but deputies said those charges have now been recalled.

Investigators say they are still working to determine a possible motive for the shooting.