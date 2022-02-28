SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man is wanted in connection to a road rage shooting that injured a Spartanburg High School quarterback on Feb. 18.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded at 10:00 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 18, to a shooting with injuries on Bellport Drive in Boiling Springs.

Deputies said that one minor was shot while in a vehicle waiting in traffic to make a turn onto Boiling Springs Road.

During the investigation, deputies spoke with witnesses, who were able to help in the case.

The sheriff’s office had sufficient probable cause to sign warrants for Armad Rashad Ali Irby, 41, of Boiling Springs, for attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Deputies said Irby should be considered armed and dangerous and all efforts to locate him so far have been unsuccessful.

The sheriff’s office said the motive for this incident is still unclear, but the investigation hasn’t revealed any information that the victim and Irby knew each other or had even met prior to the incident.

Anyone with information about Irby’s whereabouts is asked to contact call Investigator Nick Federico at (864) 503-4591 or email him at nfederico@spartanburgcounty.org. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Tipsters can remain anonymous by contacting either Investigator Federico or Crime Stoppers, and if their information leads to his arrest, they will be eligible for a cash reward.