Hendersonville man wanted for shooting at vehicle on May 20

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A man is wanted for shooting at a vehicle on May 20 in Buncombe County.

The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Boyzel Romeo White Jr., age 40, of Hendersonville.

On May 20, the Buncombe and Henderson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a person shooting a gun from one vehicle at another in Arden.

Deputies said White has been charged with discharging a firearm at an occupied moving vehicle, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, discharging a firearm on educational property, injury to real property and driving while license revoked.

Anyone with information about White’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office at (828) 250-6670.