Man wanted in connection with November murder in Buncombe Co.

BUNCOMBE CO., NC (WSPA) – Deputies are searching for a man they said is responsible for the November shooting death of another man in Buncombe County.

According to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, Alfred Louis Logan, Jr. is wanted on a charge of first degree Murder in the death of 29-year-old Kedrick Tevon Green.

Green was found dead in his vehicle from a gunshot wound around 8:30 a.m. on November 18 at an apartment complex on Christ School Road in the Arden community, the sheriff’s office said.

Logan is on federal probation and may be armed, deputies said.

Anyone with information on his location should call the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office at 828-250-6670. If seen, deputies say you should call 911 immediately.