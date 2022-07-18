ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A man wanted in connection with an Asheville shooting that left one person dead and another injured has been arrested.

20-year-old Menelik Tefari Nesanet was arrested around noon Monday in Charlotte.

Nesanet was taken to the Buncombe County Detention Facility and is facing charges of with murder and attempted murder.

Police said Nesanet shot two people around 9:30 p.m. Friday night at Aston Park Tower on South French Broad Street.

Investigators found a 30-year-old man and 20-year-old woman who had been shot.

The woman, identified as Brittney Jakeline Gamez-Farjat of Hendersonville, died from her injuries at Mission Hospital.

The man was taken to Mission Hospital where he was in stable condition.

Asheville Police later identified Menelik Nesanet as the shooter in the case.

Nesanet was arrested by the U.S. Marshals’ Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force.