ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Police have identified a man who is accused of shooting another man to death in downtown Asheville early Sunday morning.

Asheville Police said 26-year-old Danquries Lamar Green is charged with first degree Murder, Going Armed to the Terror of the People, and Discharging a Firearm Inside City Limits.

Investigators said officers were patrolling downtown around 2:20 a.m. when they heard gunshots and found people running from the area of Spruce Street north of College Street.

Officers said they found 24-year-old Jamel Tyjon Grant lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds to the back. Grant was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police have since charged Green in Grant’s death.

Asheville Police said Green is six feet tall and weighs 280 pounds with brown eyes and is known to frequent west Asheville.

Anyone with information on Green’s location is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110 or text TIP2APD to 847411.