GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – A man wanted in connection with the shooting deaths of a Greenville County couple reportedly killed himself when deputies attempted to arrest him Monday afternoon.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, deputies went to the WoodSpring Suites on Orchard Park Drive to arrest 57-year-old Jerry Willard Yancy.

When deputies announced themselves at his hotel door, they said they heard a gunshot. The sheriff’s office said deputies entered the hotel room and found Yancy with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Yancy was pronounced dead at the scene.

Law enforcement at scene of double murder on Hunter Road in Greenville Co., June 16, 2022. (WSPA)

Yancy was wanted on murder charges for the deaths of 66-year-old Ansel Leigh Bouchillon and 65-year-old Alice Lollis Bouchillon.

The husband and wife were found dead inside their home on Hunter Road in Simpsonville the morning of June 16.

Investigators said Yancy had been doing contract work for the Bouchillons and there was a dispute over the work.

The sheriff’s office said Yancy entered the Bouchillons’ home during the evening of June 15 and shot them.