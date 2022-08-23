OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies are looking for a man they said broke in to two buildings and two vehicles in Oconee County.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said 25-year-old Kenneth Charles Goss is wanted for two counts of Grand Larceny, two counts of Breaking Into a Motor Vehicle, two counts of Petit Larceny, first degree Burglary, and second degree Burglary.

The sheriff’s office said Goss is accused of breaking into a building on Denny Drive in late July or early August and stealing two bicycles, power tools, copper wiring, and a boat propeller.

Investigators said Goss also broke into a Jeep along Chauga Road in early August, taking cash, a cell phone, and a wallet.

Between August 7 and August 9, Goss is accused of breaking into a pickup truck on Water Oak Drive, taking tools and CDs.

On August 16, deputies said Goss broke into a home on Water Oak Drive at the same address as the pickup truck break-in. At that home, warrants stated that Goss took two shotguns, multiple tools, game cameras, boots, and medicine.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s location is asked to call 911 immediately.