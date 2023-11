SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A wanted man in New York was arrested in Spartanburg County on Monday.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to the 1200 block of Old Johnson Road in reference to a suspect wanted out of Rochester for homicide.

Upon arrival, deputies made contact with 48-year-old Kenneth William Ingham, who was placed into custody without incident.

Ingham remains in custody awaiting extradition to New York.