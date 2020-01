OCONEE CO., SC (WSPA) – A man accused of child molestation in Georgia has been arrested in Oconee County.

According to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, 35-year-old Lee Scott Smith (also known as Wren Lee Hewitt) was wanted on charges of Aggravated Child Molestation in Gwinnett County.

Smith was arrested over the weekend by deputies in Oconee County on a Fugitive from Justice Warrant.

Smith remains in the Oconee County Detention Center.