Asheville man wanted since May 2021 taken into custody in Henderson Co.

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – An Asheville man wanted since May of 2021 has been taken into custody in Henderson.

We previously reported Jayleen Marqueese Boston was a suspect in a hit-and-run that occured at Merrimon Ave and Marcellus Street in Asheville.

According to the Asheville Police Department, with the help of the Henderson County’s Sheriff’s Office, Boston was taken into custody on Dec. 30 in Henderson Co. He has been dodging arrest on multiple open warrants stemming from the hit-and-run crash.

At the time of the crash, officers were unable to locate and arrest Boston after he fled on foot from the accident and have been trying to locate him since, APD said. Boston was brought back to Buncombe Co. where he was served with the following outstanding warrants for his arrest:

Possession of firearm by felon

Trafficking in cocaine

Felony possess schedule II

Simple possess schedule II

Hit & run

Driving while license revoked

Officers said Boston was released on a $50,000 secure bond.