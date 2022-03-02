UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man is wanted and a teen has been charged following a shooting Tuesday evening in Union County.

We previously reported that Union County deputies responded at 5:04 p.m. to the lower parking lot of the South Hill Sports Complex.

Once deputies arrived on scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was able to speak with deputies and give details about the shooting.

Deputies said he was flown to the hospital, underwent surgery and is expected to survive.

The Union County deputies interviewed witnesses and gathered evidence and named two persons of interest.

Patrick Williams (Source: Union County Sheriff’s Office)

Mickey Ahtitt Naphoxa (Source: Union County Sheriff’s Office)

Several hours later, deputies located Patrick Greer Williams 18, of Union, and brought him in to be questioned, the sheriff’s office said.

Throughout the interview detectives were told information and able to positively identify the second suspect.

According to the sheriff’s office, Williams was arrested and charged with accessory after the fact of a felony.

Deputies are looking for Mickey Ahtitt Naphoxay 20, of Union. Naphoxay is wanted for attempted murder.

Anyone with information about Naphoxay’s whereabouts are asked to call CrimeStoppers @ 1-800-CRIMESC.