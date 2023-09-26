GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office has announced that an Upstate man has received 20 years in prison for child sex crimes.

According to officials, a South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole, and Pardon Services agent was conducting a home inspection of Timothy Allen Davis’ home in Greenville County on September 29, 2021.

Officials said that Davis was previously sentenced to four years in prison and five years of probation because of a child sexual abuse material investigation led by the Greenville Sheriff’s Office. Davis then told an agent that he still had electronic devices that had child sexual abuse material that were overlooked during the Sheriff’s Office’s investigation.

Davis also stated that among the files were images Davis made of himself sexually assaulting a minor within the same home in 2004.

According to officials, a forensic examination of the electronics confirmed Davis’s statements.

Timothy Davis, 62, pleaded guilty to the charges of sexual exploitation of a minor, first-degree, and for a lewd act upon a child in front of a judge in Greenville on Tuesday.

Davis was sentenced to 10 years for both charges. Those sentences will run consecutively. Assistant Attorney General Stephen Ryan prosecuted the case.