SYLVA, N.C. (WSPA) – A man who escaped from federal custody while being transferred from Kentucky to Tennessee was spotted Friday morning in western North Carolina, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

52-year-old Sean Christopher Williams was being taken from Laurel County, Kentucky to Greeneville, Tennessee to face charges related to rape of a child, aggravated sexual battery of a child under 13, and aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor.

The FBI said Williams escaped federal custody while being taken to a courthouse in Greeneville on October 18.

Williams was spotted around 11:30 a.m. Friday at the Jackson Plaza shopping center in Sylva.

Federal officials said Williams has ties to Johnson City, Tennessee and Cullowhee, North Carolina.

The FBI, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, other law enforcement agencies are currently searching for Williams.

Williams is 5’11” tall and weighs 170 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. The FBI said his hair has grown out since his last photo.

Officials are asking people in the Sylva community to be vigilant. If you see Williams, you are asked to call 828-631-HELP.