MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Deputies said a man who shot three people Tuesday in McDowell County has been taken into custody.

According to the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office, deputies investigated a shooting that happened in the Jacktown Road area when they found three subjects who had been shot.

Those subjects were treated for their injuries.

Deputies began searching for the suspect, Joseph Andrew Hartwell Jr., 50. Just before midnight, deputies took Hartwell Jr. into custody.

This shooting is still under investigation.