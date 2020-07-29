Man wins $5 million in Buncombe Co. after visiting more than 40 stores

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A Candler man won $5,000,000 after visiting more than 40 stores in western North Carolina.

“I had a real good feeling it was going to be in the western part of the state,” said Clark. “I went to about 40 different stores and bought every single last Mega Cash ticket I could find. There was only a handful of stores that even had them.”

Clark found the winning $20 Mega Cash ticket at the Stop N Go on U.S. 70 in Swannanoa, according to the NC Education Lottery’s press release.

“I scanned it with my phone and it told me to go see a retailer,” he recalled. “So, I scratched it off and when I scratched it off I couldn’t believe it! I started shaking. And then I cried.”

Clark said he decided he was not going to go to work Monday and drove to the lottery headquarters in Raleigh to claim his prize, according to the news release.

After it was all said and done, Clark took home $2,122,506.

