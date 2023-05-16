HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A man from Henderson County took a chance on a $20 scratch-off ticket and won the first $2 million prize in a new game.

William Byrnside, of Mills River, bought his lucky $2,000,000 Riches ticket from Molly’s Market on Mills Gap Road in Fletcher.

When Byrnside arrived at lottery headquarters Monday to collect his prize, he had a decision to make. He could choose to receive the prize as an annuity of $100,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $1.2 million. He chose the lump-sum amount of $1.2 million and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $855,006.

The $2,000,000 Riches game debuted this month with four $2 million top prizes and eight $100,000 prizes. Three $2 million prizes and seven $100,000 prizes remain to be claimed.