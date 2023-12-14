GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies in Greenville County are searching for a man who went missing Thursday morning.

74-year-old Robert Crabtree was last seen around 6 a.m. on Pink Dill Mill Road near Greer.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said Crabtree was driving a gray 2019 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck with South Carolina license plate VZF518.

Crabtree, who suffers from dementia, may be headed toward East Liverpool, Ohio, according to deputies.

He is 6′ tall and weighs 145 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue jean jacket, a ball cap, and glasses.

Anyone who sees Crabtree is asked to call 911 immediately.