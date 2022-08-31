NEWBERRY, S.C. 9WSPA) – Officials are looking for a man with dementia who was last seen Tuesday evening in the City of Newberry.

According to the City of Newberry, Larry Eugene Lindsay was last seen by his wife at Silver Nails salon at 7:00 p.m.

Lindsay is described as an older man with gray hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet and 10 inches tall and weighs about 155 pounds.

Larry Eugene Lindsay (Source: City of Newberry)

Officials said he was last seen wearing a black “Pittsburg Steelers” baseball cap, glasses, blue checkered shirt, green Khaki style pants, black shoes and a black “Pittsburg Steeler” jacket.

Lindsay was last seen driving a black 2002 Toyota 4Runner bearing SC tag: SGU287. The vehicle has a broken radio antenna on it.

Anyone with information about Lindsay’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Newberry Police Department at (803) 321-2222.