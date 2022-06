PICKENS CO., SC (WSPA) – Emergency officials are looking for a man who went missing Wednesday afternoon in Pickens County.

According to Pickens County Emergency Management, Francis Alward was last seen around 1 p.m. in the 2900-block of Pumpkintown Highway near Pickens.

Officials said Alward, who has dementia, was believed to be wearing a blue shirt, khaki pants, and black shoes.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call 864-898-5500 or 911.