Man with dementia missing in Pickens Co.

PICKENS CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies in Pickens County are looking for a missing man with dementia who was last seen early Tuesday morning in Greenville County.

According to the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office, 78-year-old James Boiter left his home on Old Easley Bridge Road late Monday evening.

Photo of James Boiter’s vehicle on Laurens Road in Greenville County, January 4, 2022 (From: South Carolina Law Enforcement Division)

Investigators said that Boiter told Easley Police that he was heading home when they encountered him around midnight at the QuikTrip on Calhoun Memorial Highway.

The sheriff’s office said video showed Boiter’s pickup truck traveling eastbound on Laurens Road in Greenville County just after 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Boiter is 5’9″ tall with gray hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen driving a gold 2008 Ford Ranger with SC license plate PRC 278. The truck has front-end damage and a chrome toolbox in the bed.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office at 864-898-5500.