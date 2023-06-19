WALHALLA, S.C. (WSPA) – A man and woman were arrested in Oconee County over the weekend for crimes committed in Georgia.

According to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, Cassidy Diane Loper, 26, and Lewis Ray Stewart, 31, of Walhalla were both wanted in Georgia on drug trafficking and possession of a weapon during a violent crime charges.

Deputies were conducting a warrant service on Edna Drive near Westminster when they were given consent by the homeowner to enter. Both Loper and Stewart were found in the home and placed under arrest.

Loper and Stewart were booked into the Oconee County Detention Center at 12:32 p.m. and 5:02 p.m. respectively on Saturday. A hold was placed on them by the Rabun County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia.

The Sheriff’s Office said Stewart attempted to escape the Detention Center through a vent in a bathroom this morning. He was removed from the vent and never left the property.

Both Loper and Stewart remain in the Oconee County Detention Center, pending extradition.