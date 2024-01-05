MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A couple has been arrested following a house search in McDowell County.

The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged 38-year-old Christopher Michael Claxton and 36-year-old Ashley Renee Black with numerous drug charges.

Officials said an investigation began on November 29. Detectives searched a residence on Mill Creek Rd in Old Fort shared by both suspects.

During the search, authorities located almost 373 grams of methamphetamine, 465 grams of marijuana, 129 grams of fentanyl and four firearms.

The sheriff’s office charged both suspects with the following:

Christopher Michael Claxton

Felonious trafficking opium or herion

Felonious possession of a schedule II controlled substance (two counts)

Felonious possession with intent to manufacture

Sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance

Felonious possession of marijuana

Felonious possession with intent to manufacture

Sell and deliver marijuana

Felonious possession of a schedule I controlled substance

Felonious possession with intent to manufacture

Sell and deliver a schedule I controlled substance

Felonious maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance

Possession of a firearm by a felon

Ashley Renee Black

Felonious possession of methamphetamine

Felonious possession of a schedule I controlled substance

Felonious maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance

Black was booked into custody and issued a $30,000 bond according to deputies. Claxton remains in custody without bond.