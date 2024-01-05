MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A couple has been arrested following a house search in McDowell County.
The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged 38-year-old Christopher Michael Claxton and 36-year-old Ashley Renee Black with numerous drug charges.
Officials said an investigation began on November 29. Detectives searched a residence on Mill Creek Rd in Old Fort shared by both suspects.
During the search, authorities located almost 373 grams of methamphetamine, 465 grams of marijuana, 129 grams of fentanyl and four firearms.
The sheriff’s office charged both suspects with the following:
Christopher Michael Claxton
- Felonious trafficking opium or herion
- Felonious possession of a schedule II controlled substance (two counts)
- Felonious possession with intent to manufacture
- Sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance
- Felonious possession of marijuana
- Felonious possession with intent to manufacture
- Sell and deliver marijuana
- Felonious possession of a schedule I controlled substance
- Felonious possession with intent to manufacture
- Sell and deliver a schedule I controlled substance
- Felonious maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance
- Possession of a firearm by a felon
Ashley Renee Black
- Felonious possession of methamphetamine
- Felonious possession of a schedule I controlled substance
- Felonious maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance
Black was booked into custody and issued a $30,000 bond according to deputies. Claxton remains in custody without bond.