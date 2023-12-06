PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A death investigation is underway in reference to a fatal shooting of a man and woman at a home in Pickens.

The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to the home on the 600 block of Edens Road before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday after receiving a call from a woman who stated that a gun was pointed at her.

The woman provided the address of the residence before the call disconnected, officials said. 911 Communications attempted to call the woman numerous times but was unable to get anyone to answer the phone.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they heard an apparent single gunshot from inside the home.

Deputies entered the home and found the man and woman with apparent gunshot wounds.

The sheriff’s office said the woman, who is believed to be the 911 caller, was deceased prior to their arrival. Deputies mentioned she also had visible signs of trauma to the torso.

Investigators said the man who suffered an apparent gunshot wound to the chin, was treated but died before being transported from the scene.

A handgun located beside the man was recovered at the scene according to deputies.

Authorities said both of the deceased individuals resided at the home and no one else was present when the incident occurred.

The Pickens County Coroner’s Office has not released their identities at this time.

The deaths remain under investigation by the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office.