STEPHENS COUNTY, G.A. (WSPA) – A Georgia man and woman were arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop in Stephens County.
The Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office charged 45-year-old Leonardo Steeple and 38-year-old Aija Wilson with trafficking cocaine and felony possession of marijuana.
On May 18, deputies initiated a traffic stop near the intersection of Highway 59 and Steve Reynold Industrial Parkway.
A search of the vehicle revealed that Steeple was in possession of over a pound of cocaine.
Deputies said a search warrant was obtained to search Steeple’s home in Toccoa and additional amounts of cocaine and marijuana were seized.
Steeple was also charged with possession of firearm by a convicted felon and booked into the Jackson County Jail.
Wilson was booked into the Stephens County Jail.