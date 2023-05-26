STEPHENS COUNTY, G.A. (WSPA) – A Georgia man and woman were arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop in Stephens County.

The Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office charged 45-year-old Leonardo Steeple and 38-year-old Aija Wilson with trafficking cocaine and felony possession of marijuana.

On May 18, deputies initiated a traffic stop near the intersection of Highway 59 and Steve Reynold Industrial Parkway.

A search of the vehicle revealed that Steeple was in possession of over a pound of cocaine.

Deputies said a search warrant was obtained to search Steeple’s home in Toccoa and additional amounts of cocaine and marijuana were seized.

Steeple was also charged with possession of firearm by a convicted felon and booked into the Jackson County Jail.

Wilson was booked into the Stephens County Jail.