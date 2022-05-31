BLACK MOUNTAIN, NC (WSPA) – A man’s body was found after an explosion at a Black Mountain motel.

According to the Black Mountain Police Department, the explosion happened around 10:30pm Monday at the Apple Blossom Motel on State Street.

Police said they did not know whether the man died from the explosion or from some other cause.

There’s no word yet on what caused the explosion.

The victim has not yet been identified.

The Black Mountain Police Department and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation are investigating the death.