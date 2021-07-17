Man’s body found after reported drowning on Lake Hartwell in Oconee Co.

Waves close-up, against a background of a dark strip of shore. Background, banner or art canvas.

OCONEE CO., SC (WSPA) – Divers recovered the body of a man after a reported drowning on Lake Hartwell Saturday evening in Oconee County.

According to the Oconee County Coroner’s Office, emergency crews responded to the reported drowning around 6:30pm at the Fair Play Recreation Area.

Family members told emergency crews that a man was wading in the lake when he disappeared.

Divers were called to the scene and were able to recover the body of 47-year-old Wayne Michael Reynolds of Westminster.

The coroner said Reynolds’ body was found in around seven feet of water around 8:15 p.m.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.