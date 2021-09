GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a death investigation is underway after a man’s body was found in a parking lot Wednesday morning.

Deputies received a 911 call at 8:20 a.m. after a body was found in a parking lot by a bystander.

Deputies responded to the parking lot of Hanover Mortgage, located at 2502 Wade Hampton Blvd.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.