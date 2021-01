GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies are investigating after a man’s body was found in a pool at Lakeside Park in Greenville County, Tuesday night.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the park on Piedmont Highway around 7:30pm after a maintenance employee found the body submerged in a pool at the waterpark.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.