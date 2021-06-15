Man’s body found in ravine near I-85 in Cherokee Co.

CHEROKEE CO., SC (WSPA) – A man’s body was found Tuesday afternoon in a ravine off Interstate 85, according to the Cherokee County Coroner’s Office.

The coroner said that the owner of a billboard company was inspecting a sign around 1:00pm along Henson Road when he found the body.

The coroner identified the man as 40-year-old Kristopher Kent Stacker of Blacksburg.

According to the Cherokee County Coroner, Stacker’s death did not appear to be natural and his body had been in the ravine for 24 hours or less.

Family members said that they had last seen Stacker late Sunday night, the coroner said.

