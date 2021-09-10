Man’s body found in vacant lot in Spartanburg, investigation underway

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg Police Department said a man was found dead in a vacant lot Friday afternoon.

Police responded at 3:20 p.m. to 555 John B. White Sr. Boulevard (Old Village Shopping Center/J M Fields) in reference to a death call.

Once police arrived on scene, the 911 caller said he saw a dead man in the field near the parking lot.

According to police, the caller said he was parked in the vacant lot when he discovered the body.

Spartanburg Police said it appears the man was seated on a game trail when he died.

The victim has not be identified.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC, or the Spartanburg Police Department at (864)59-2065.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Red Zone video and scores
Mascot Challenge
High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
First Responder Friday
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store