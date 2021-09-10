Man’s body found in vacant lot in Spartanburg, investigation underway

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg Police Department said a man was found dead in a vacant lot Friday afternoon.

Police responded at 3:20 p.m. to 555 John B. White Sr. Boulevard (Old Village Shopping Center/J M Fields) in reference to a death call.

Once police arrived on scene, the 911 caller said he saw a dead man in the field near the parking lot.

According to police, the caller said he was parked in the vacant lot when he discovered the body.

Spartanburg Police said it appears the man was seated on a game trail when he died.

The victim has not be identified.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC, or the Spartanburg Police Department at (864)59-2065.