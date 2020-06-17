Man’s body found in woods behind Anderson Co. business, coroner says

ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies and the coroner are investigating after a man’s body was found in a wooded area behind an Anderson County business Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Anderson County Coroner’s Office, a property owner and several others were surveying behind a business at the 2100 block of South Main Street for planned landscaping when the body was found around 4:45pm.

The coroner said the body has not yet been identified but appears to be a man in his 50’s who had been dead for 10 to 14 days.

It may take several days to positively identify the man, the coroner’s office said.

According to the coroner, there was no indication of foul play or any danger to the public.

The death is being investigated by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office and the Anderson County Coroner’s Office.