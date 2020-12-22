Man’s body found near Oconee Co. highway, coroner says

OCONEE CO., SC (WSPA) – A man’s body was found by workers along an Oconee County highway Monday afternoon.

According to the Oconee County Coroner’s Office, the unidentified man was discovered by Oconee County Emergency Services personnel who were walking along Wigington Highway near the North Carolina state line around noon.

The personnel were assisting with traffic control along the highway due to a disabled vehicle moving equipment for Duke Energy.

The coroner said the body appeared to have been concealed and dumped down an embankment next to the road.

The death is considered a homicide, according to the coroner.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death.

