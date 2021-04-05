Man’s body found on S. Main St. in Greenville, coroner says

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said a man’s body was found early Monday morning on South Main Street in Greenville.

The coroner’s office responded at about 1:15 a.m. to 17 South Main Street for a report of an unresponsive man in the roadway, according to the press release.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, the coroner’s office said. An autopsy will be performed to help determine the man’s cause of death.

The Greenville Police Department said it is an active investigation and more information will be released at a later time.

EMS also responded to the scene, the coroner’s office said.

We will update this story as information becomes available.