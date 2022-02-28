ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A man’s crime spree ended after police found him in the ceiling of the business he broke into Monday morning.

According to the Asheville Police Department, police responded at 4:15 a.m. to the 1400 block of Patton Avenue.

Once they arrived on scene, police found a window was busted out at the back of the restaurant. Officers also heard someone moving inside the ceiling, police said. They attempted to get the man down but he refused.

According to police, the man eventually surrendered.

Officers charged Antonio Carlos Porter, 57, with resist, delay, obstruct, and felony breaking and entering.

A couple of hours later, police responded at 10:00 a.m. to the 800 block of Patton Avenue for a report of property damage.

Surveillance video showed a suspect using a cinder block and metal object in an attempt to break down the door around 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

During the investigation, officers identified the suspect as Porter. He was additionally charged with attempting breaking and entering.

APD Criminal Investigations Division detectives also responded and tied Porter to other business break-ins, including three businesses on Tunnel Road, two on Hendersonville Road, one on South Tunnel Road, and one on Sweeten Creek.

Porter was charged with an additional eight counts of felony breaking and entering and three for larceny after breaking and entering.

Porter is currently at the Buncombe County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond.