Many SC voters in favor of registering to vote by party

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA)- South Carolina voters definitely turned out at the polls Tuesday, with more than 700,000 voters.

On those ballots, outside of key offices in you county, there were also 2 advisory questions on the Republican ballot.

South Carolina voters do not currently have to register by political party.

But based on results from Tuesday’s primary on an advisory question, many voters are in favor of party registration.

“We ran into situations where the republicans were talking about getting involved in influencing the democratic primary and I think at that time people realized it needed to be deal with,” said Senator Rex Rice, who sponsored a bill requiring party registration for a primary election.

The threat of interference in the presidential primary this year sparked concern on both sides of the aisle at the State House.

Both Democratic and Republican lawmakers filed bills to change current law that does not require a voter to register by political party.

Senator Rice continued, “We have platforms. the Republican party has a platform. The Democratic party has a platform. It’s important to know that the person you’re voting for or fighting for identifies with that platform.”

The SC GOP echoed those sentiments. The party posed the question on the June primary ballot, asking ‘do you support giving voters the right to register to vote with the political party of their choice?'”

“They want the option they want the right to affiliate with our party, “said Drew McKissick, the SC GOP chair.

86% of voters in the Republican primary said ‘yes.’ The public opinion will help both the political party and lawmakers move forward in trying to bring about a change.

McKissick outlined the parties next steps. “We’ll be using these results on a House district, Senate district basis, in terms of pulling the numbers to see what the support is in various members’ districts.”

Several bills were filed in the 2020 legislative session to address registration by party, including one, that required voters to disclose their political affiliation for a primary but not the general election.

It is very unlikely South Carolina lawmakers will be able to continue discussions on bills already filed related to party registration before the end of the year because of looming issues like COVID-19 and the budget that lawmakers still have to deal with before 2020 ends.