GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Hundreds of people took a walk in the park in the name of helping mothers and their newborn children.

The 2023 March of Dimes’ March for Babies event at Unity Park raised roughly $800,000 on Friday.

This year’s event saw roughly 500 people, many dressed in the March of Dimes’ signature purple-colored t-shirts come to Unity Park to help raise money for the charity.

March for Babies is a fundraising drive for the March of Dimes, and all money raised by this year’s event will go to the charity.

For 80 years, March of Dimes has helped millions of babies survive and thrive. The agency aims to level the playing field for all moms and babies, no matter their age, socio-economic background or demographics

For more than 75 years, moms and babies have benefited from March of Dimes research, education, vaccines, and breakthroughs.