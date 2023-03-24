Thousands of fans filled the Bon Secours Wellness Arena Friday afternoon as Miami tipped off against Villanova at 2:30 p.m., followed by LSU and Utah. Fans traveled from near and far hoping to see their team advance.

“I’m from Delaware and I drove 9 hours to get here,” said basketball fan Angie Bivins.

“I actually drove 674 miles from Sarasota Florida last night to come up here,” Miami fan Hayden Bannick said.

Some fans say they haven’t missed a game. They always travel to watch their team play and cheer on their favorite players, especially when it’s their children.

Parents of Miami’s Cavinder twins say watching their daughters has been special.

“It’s just awesome to finally see them get to March Madness,” Katie Cavinder, mother of Hanna and Haley Cavinder, said. “It is what they have dreamed about since they were little so to have them here, we couldn’t be happier.”