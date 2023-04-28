GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The March of Dimes is hosting a March for Babies event in Greenville Friday.

The event, being held at Unity Park on South Hudson Street, raises money to help prevent premature birth and birth defects.

Attendees can enjoy free food, live music, kids activities, a three-mile walk on the Swamp Rabbit Trail, and more.

Registration begins at 5 p.m. followed by a Super Hero Sprint at 6:15 p.m.

Opening ceremonies and the walk begin at 6:30 p.m.

7NEWS anchor Olivia Parsons will be emcee the event.