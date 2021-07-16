Marietta Water District customers asked to boil water due to possible contamination

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – Residents in portions of the Marietta Water District are being asked to boil their water due to possible contamination.

According to the Marietta Water District, water samples from the northern part of their system showed possible E. coli contamination.

Residents should boil their water vigorously for one full minute prior to drinking. Ice made from water which was not boiled should not be used for drinking.

Anyone with questions is asked to call the Marietta Water District at 864-836-6878.

The boil water notice is for residents on these roads in the Marietta Water District: