Marietta Water District customers asked to boil water due to possible contamination

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Water faucet boil water advisory generic_133264

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – Residents in portions of the Marietta Water District are being asked to boil their water due to possible contamination.

According to the Marietta Water District, water samples from the northern part of their system showed possible E. coli contamination.

Residents should boil their water vigorously for one full minute prior to drinking. Ice made from water which was not boiled should not be used for drinking.

Anyone with questions is asked to call the Marietta Water District at 864-836-6878.

The boil water notice is for residents on these roads in the Marietta Water District:

  • North Forest Circle / South Forest Circle
  • Northview Road
  • Long Shoals Road
  • Skyland Drive
  • Incline Drive
  • Chestnut Ridge Road
  • Lions Park Road
  • Spring Park Road
  • Mount Pilgrim Road
  • Cruell Road
  • Sawmill Road
  • Hartcut Road
  • Woodland Road
  • Glorisa
  • Trammell Road
  • Steven Garrett Road
  • Cleveland Avenue Ext.
  • East Circle Drive
  • Southerlin Road

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
Zip Trips
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store