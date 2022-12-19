MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A Marion man was arrested and charged with attempted murder in an October shooting in McDowell County.

Harold Joseph Mullen Jr., 30, was charged with 1st-degree attempted murder by the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office for his role in an October 22 shooting.

Deputies said Mullen shot a Swannanoa man in the neck at a residence in Marion. The victim survived and is expected to make a full recovery.

Mullen Jr. is being held at the McDowell County Jail on a $400,000 secured bond.