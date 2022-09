MARION, N.C. (WSPA) – The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged a Marion man with gun crimes on Monday.

Kirk William Biddix, 33, was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia, and 1st degree trespassing, after allegedly trespassing on McDowell County Recreation Department on August 30, 2022.

Biddix, a convicted felon and prohibited by law from possessing a firearm, is being held on a $30,000 bond.