McDowell County, N.C. (WSPA) – A Marion man has been charged with multiple felonies including kidnapping and assault by strangulation.

According to the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office, Anthony Paul Styles, 38, has been charged with , felonious assault by strangulation, felonious assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury, felonious breaking or entering a motor vehicle, felonious common law robbery and felonious intimidating a witness.

The charges stem from a June 2nd incident when sheriff’s deputies were called to a home and found a wounded woman. The victim said she woke up to find Styles, who is a relative, asleep on her front porch.

Investigators said when the woman attempted to get Styles to leave, he attacked her and stole some of her belongings.

Styles has been issued a $477,000 secured bond.