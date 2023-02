MCDOWELL COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – McDowell County’s Sheriffs Office arrested a man with charges of indecent liberties with a child on Jan. 5.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a call on November 22, 2022 regarding an alleged sexual assault on a 14-year-old girl.

The sheriff’s office charged Charles Dwayne Robinson, 61, with felonious indecent liberties with a child.

A magistrate issued Robinson a $50,000 bond.