MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A Marion man was arrested on Tuesday after deputies found him clothed only in underwear.

McDowell County deputies found Joshua Lane Wilson, 39, while responding to a report of a suspicious person trespassing at a home on Vein Mountain Rd.

Deputies discovered methamphetamine and cocaine in Wilson’s clothing, which was found on the ground of the victim’s property.

According to the sheriff’s office, Wilson is facing charges of felonious possession of methamphetamine; felonious possession of cocaine; felonious possession with intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver cocaine; and second-degree trespassing.

He was given a $20,000 bond.