MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A Marion man was convicted by a jury for first-degree murder.

We previously reported deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man they said was responsible for the shooting death of another man in McDowell County in July of 2018.

Deputies were called to a home on Walnut Grove Drive in the Nebo area for a medical call. When deputies arrived, they found 36-year-old Matthew Glenn Pressley dead from a gunshot wound to the head.

Investigators have arrested Pressley’s roommate, Walter “Walt” Sidney Mitchell, who they said is responsible for the death.

Monday, Mitchell was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, according to the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office.